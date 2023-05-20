Vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southeast of Millstadt

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 4:40 p.m. Saturday to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Douglas Road at Roachtown Road southeast of Millstadt in rural St. Clair County.

Among the agencies responding to the incident were the Millstadt Fire Department, Millstadt EMS, Columbia EMS and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known, but multiple injuries were reported on scene.

A total of three ambulances responded to the crash.