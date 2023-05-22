Multi-vehicle crash Monday in Columbia

The Columbia police, fire and EMS departments responded about 5 p.m. Monday to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway.

There was road blockage on the southbound lane of Route 3.

Traffic was restricted in the area as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

At least one person was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

