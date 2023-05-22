Multi-vehicle crash Monday in Columbia

Republic-Times- May 22, 2023

The Columbia police, fire and EMS departments responded about 5 p.m. Monday to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway.

There was road blockage on the southbound lane of Route 3.

Traffic was restricted in the area as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

At least one person was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Weapons, drug charges follow shots fired incident

May 22, 2023

Vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southeast of Millstadt

May 20, 2023

Wednesday injury crash in Columbia

May 17, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19