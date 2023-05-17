Wednesday injury crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

There was road blockage as a result of the crash and three people were transported to area hospitals.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia EMS, Monroe County EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

Police said a white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Ruby Giovanetti, 86, of Dupo, was attempting to turn left onto Valmeyer Road from northbound Route 3 with a green light but no green arrow. Her SUV drove into the path of a tan 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Kendra Lawson, 31, of St. Louis, which was traveling south on Route 3. This collision resulted in these vehicles veering over a concrete island and into a silver 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Hannah Dycus, 22, of Dupo, which was on Valmeyer Road waiting to turn left to northbound Route 3.

Giovanetti and Lawson were transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. Dycus was transported by Monroe County EMS to Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Giovanetti was cited for failure to yield turning left.