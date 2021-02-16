Vehicle stolen at Columbia gas station

Columbia police are investigating the Tuesday morning theft of a vehicle from the parking lot of MotoMart, located at 286 Southwoods Drive off of Route 3.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:20 a.m. A white 2019 Chevrolet Traverse company car was left unlocked and running while its driver went inside the store. Police said a white male wearing a black hat, black gater mask and dark clothing stole the vehicle and drove north on Southwoods Drive and then possibly north on Route 3.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.