Waterloo tavern burglarized

Police are investigating a burglary at Randy’s Double R Bar, located at 107 S. Main Street in downtown Waterloo.

Surveillance video indicates the crime occurred between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

There was no forced entry, with entrance to the tavern gained through the main door.

The tavern owner reported money missing from the establishment when he opened his place for business at 6 a.m. Monday.

The suspect is only being described at this time as a man wearing a mask and hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.