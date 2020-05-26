Vehicle flees from traffic stop in Dupo

Charges are pending after a vehicle sped away from a traffic stop in Dupo on Monday night.

Police said that about 9 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a black Ford Crown Victoria occupied by a man and woman for expired plates and for disobeying a stop sign on Louisa Avenue. The vehicle refused to pull over and continued onto I-255 southbound, accelerating at speeds above 90 miles per hour.

The Dupo officer maintained a distance while following the suspect vehicle until it crossed into south St. Louis County.

Upon further investigation, police were able to determine the occupants of the fleeing vehicle were a 28-year-old Belleville man currently on probation and without a license and a 25-year-old Belleville woman.

This vehicle, only occupied by the woman this time, returned to Dupo about 11:15 p.m., after which the woman was taken into custody.

Felony charges against the man are pending.