Report of shots fired in Dupo

Dupo police responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to a report of possible shots fired and a man loading a firearm in the area of Good Times Saloon at the corner of North Main Street and Emma Avenue.

Area law enforcement agencies were put on the lookout for a gray Volkswagon car with a suspect described as a white man wearing a black shirt and a red, white and blue bandana. Another vehicle involved in the incident was a red sedan.

A Cahokia police officer is believed to have stopped the gray suspect vehicle near the Dollar General on North Main Street in Dupo a short time after the incident and recovered a handgun.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.