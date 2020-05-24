Boat breaks down on Kaskaskia River

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies assisted conservation police shortly after 1:05 p.m. Sunday in attempting to locate and retrieve an occupied broken-down boat on the Kaskaskia River in far eastern Monroe County.

A woman contacted emergency dispatch to report that her boat had broken down on the river. Her mobile phone coordinates mapped to the area of Nike Drive at Hay Lane.

Emergency personnel sought access to a boat to navigate the river in the search effort.

A homeowner on Hay Lane granted access to an ATV for police to use in the incident.

The Hecker and New Athens fire departments also responded.

The New Athens Fire Department advised that the broken-down boat was being towed to land by another boat on the river, putting an end to the situation.