Saturday injury crash in Columbia

Pictured is the scene of Saturday’s crash in Columbia. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at Veterans Parkway near McDonalds in Columbia.

The female driver of a silver SUV was transported by Columbia EMS ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. It was determined there were three total vehicles involved in the crash, with the SUV appearing to have sustained the most damage.

The Columbia Fire Department was paged out for a possible vehicle fire and entrapment associated with this incident, but the first police officer on scene indicated there was no fire or entrapment.