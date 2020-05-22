Bus route change for local riders

To streamline services and meet the changing needs of its customer base, the St. Clair County Transit District announced bus route changes, including one serving Monroe County.

Founded in 1981, the St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County.

One of the bus route changes is suspension of the #2X Waterloo-Columbia Express MetroBus route.

This route to the 5th & Missouri MetroLink Station in St. Louis will be replaced by the #2 Cahokia route. This route will connect with Monroe-Randolph Transit District routes.

Monroe-Randolph Transit will have two morning buses starting at the Fourth and Library stop in Waterloo. The first will depart weekdays at 5:45 a.m., arrive at 6 a.m. at Main at Whiteside in Columbia, then 6:05 a.m. at 181 Columbia Center in Columbia and at 6:15 a.m. at Dupo Railroad, where riders can catch the #2 Cahokia route.

The other bus will start at 6:30 a.m., arrive at 6:45 a.m. at Main and Whiteside in Columbia, then 6:50 a.m. at 181 Columbia Center in Columbia and at 7 a.m. at Dupo Railroad.

Two return routes in the evening will begin at the Dupo Railroad at 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Metro Transit fare tickets and passes will be accepted aboard the Monroe-Randolph Transit route.

These changes will go into effect Monday, June 15.

To contact St. Clair County Transit, call 618-628-8090 or visit scctd.org.

To reach Monroe-Randolph Transit, call 618-443-9087 or visit mrtransit.org.