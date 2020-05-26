Monroe County Fair canceled

Calling it a “difficult decision,” the Monroe County Fair Association announced Tuesday night the cancellation of the 2020 Monroe County Fair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“For the last 72 years, the Monroe County Fair has provided opportunities for kids and families to show their animals, produce and fine arts and to enjoy the food, fellowship and fun of our county fair,” Monroe County Fair Board President Don Schrader said. “So it’s with sincere regret that the Monroe County Fair Board is announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Monroe County Fair.”

Schrader said this decision came after multiple weeks of uncertainty as the county, state and country have struggled with COVID-19.

“The main concern of the Monroe County Fair Board during these weeks has been the health and safety of those who participate in and those who attend the annual county fair,” Schrader said. “The decision to cancel the fair was made following numerous conversations with the Monroe County Health Department and local officials, all of whom are required to follow the governor’s Restore Illinois safety plan.

Schrader said this plan does not allow for festivals or large group events until Phase 5 has been reached. Currently, Monroe County is in Phase 2 of the plan, with a move to Phase 3 anticipated on May 29.

“if we continue to work together to get through this difficult time, we will come out of this pandemic as an even stronger community,” Schrader said. “Thank you for your support as we look forward to all being together at the 2021 Monroe County Fair!”