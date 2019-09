UTV fire near Red Bud

Pictured is the burning UTV on LL Road early Saturday afternoon. (Alan Dooley photo)

The Red Bud Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded Saturday afternoon to a Polaris Ranger on fire in the 6500 block of LL Road east of Route 3 south of Waterloo.

Zachary Sheets was driving the UTV with four young occupants riding along when the vehicle caught fire. The driver and all occupants escaped unharmed.