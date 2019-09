Car stolen outside Columbia hotel

Columbia police are investigating the report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Drive.

Police said that sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, a gold 2013 Cadillac ATS with Illinois registration AH74770 was stolen from the parking lot.

“We are asking for help for anybody that may have seen suspicious activity in the area to call and let us know,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

The investigation is ongoing.