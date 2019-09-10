Train derailment in Dupo

Photo courtesy of FOX2 News

Multiple fire departments and emergency personnel responded to a train derailment involving a fire shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3412 Carondelet Avenue in Dupo.

According to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons, 13 railcars were on the ground as a result of the derailment. One was carrying ethanol, while three had some form of plastic pellets in them.

Simmons said there were no reports of hazardous materials being involved in the derailment.

The Columbia and Waterloo fire departments were among the responding agencies.

Reports indicated the smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Madison County. For a video from the scene, click here.

The Dupo school district announced an evacuation as a result of the derailment, with students and staff being transported to Columbia High School. Police also evacuated residents of the Stoneybrook mobile home park, Adams subdivision and Flora Acres areas as a precaution.

The evacuations were canceled at 4 p.m.

The St. Clair County EMA announced that Ameren cut power to the East Carondelet community due to high tension lines over the fire.

Some Dupo residents are also without power as a result of the fire, Simmons said. There is no estimate on when power will be back on or when residents can return to their homes.

The fire was reported to be under control at 3:15 p.m.

Photo courtesy of FOX2 News

Union Pacific issued the following statement:

“A derailment occurred in Union Pacific’s Dupo yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road.Both crossings are closed.The train was being built for departure at the time of the derailment, which caused a tank car to catch fire. Initial information from the scene indicates that the tank car contains a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone. It is typically used as a solvent.

Union Pacific is working with area first responders to put out the fire. Our yard and nearby intermodal ramp were safely evacuated. At this time, no injuries have been reported.”

Simmons said Vertex Chemical Corporation, which is located near the Union Pacific rail yard at 3101 Carondelet Avenue, did not sustain any damage, as far as he knows. Some employees of the company were evacuated. Vertex manufactures swimming pool chemicals such as chlorine.