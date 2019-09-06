Route 3 lane restrictions in Waterloo begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that Route 3 from Country Club Lane in Waterloo to the Randolph County line will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, Sept. 9, weather permitting.

This work will take place Monday night through Friday morning between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and crack sealing and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Huff Sealing of Albion.