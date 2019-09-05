Man charged in Columbia carjacking

Anthony Vaughn

A Cahokia man was charged this week in connection with a carjacking that took place Aug. 22 in Columbia.

Anthony M. Vaughn was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking using a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a victim that is either handicapped or over 60 years of age.

He remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Columbia police said the incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Aug. 22 on Route 3 just north of the Palmer Road overpass.

The victim said he was driving his Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with three other acquaintances when one of the occupants pulled a gun on him and forced him out of his truck.

The truck continued north on Route 3 onto westbound I-255 into Missouri.