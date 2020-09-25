Urgent care clinic coming to Waterloo

Per signage placed recently on the building, an urgent care facility is coming soon to the space formerly occupied by Payless Shoe Source at 907 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith confirmed the news earlier this week.

“This will be great for Waterloo,” he said.

A representative of Doctors Urgent Care Group said they plan to open Waterloo and Alton locations sometime during the flu season.

Doctors Urgent Care Group currently operates clinics in Belleville and Granite City.

The future Waterloo Urgent Care clinic will offer walk-ins with no appointment needed, Doctors Urgent Care Group Assistant Director Lindsay Egan said. All insurances will be accepted, Egan added, with both adult and pediatric care provided seven days a week.

The clinic will offer services for illnesses and injuries, laceration repairs, bone fracture treatment splinting, work-related injuries and school and sports physicals, Egan said. The clinic will also offer tests for the flu, COVID-19, strep, mono, drugs, pregnancy, HIV and STDs.