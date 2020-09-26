Motorcyclist airlifted in I-255 crash

A man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital following a motorcycle crash on I-255 northbound near the George Weber Chevrolet dealership in Columbia.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday. An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter landed on I-255, resulting in a temporary road closure.
The male patient was initially unconscious, but was soon alert and breathing at the scene with a severe arm injury.
Responding agencies included Illinois State Police, Columbia police, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.