Police are investigating several reports of unlocked vehicles entered with cash and wallets among the items stolen early Sunday morning in Waterloo.

The rash of break-ins occurred in the area of Rachael Lane, Jamie Lane and Dannehold Farms Drive near the Super 8 motel and Sunset Ford dealership off Route 3.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939- 3377.