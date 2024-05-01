CPD sergeant never gave up

Pictured is Michael Conrad with his wife Laurie and daughters Sophie and Morgan.

Columbia Police Sergeant Michael Conrad passed away early last week following a three-year battle with cancer, leaving his family and friends both in and out of uniform to mourn and reflect on their fond memories of him.

Conrad’s law enforcement career began in Dupo, where he served for two years. He found a home at the Columbia Police Department in 1999, and rose to the rank of sergeant in 2005.

As detailed by the department in a recent Facebook post recognizing Conrad, he served in a myriad of positions ranging from detective sergeant, administrative sergeant and evidence custodian, among others.

In outlining Conrad’s career, Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon placed special emphasis on his role as training officer in the department, noting how he trained many of Columbia’s officers, including Donjon.

“Mike was a great guy,” Donjon said. “He was my training officer when I started 20 years ago. He helped train me. He’s trained a lot of the officers here. I know for me and a lot of the officers that he trained, one of the big things was he’d always tell us, ‘You’ve gotta make a decision. Do what your heart tells you to do is right, and if it’s not the right decision, you can learn from it.’”

Donjon also specifically mentioned Conrad’s work on the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois – he became deputy commander of the organization through his service – and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

Donjon spoke highly of Conrad as both a fellow officer and a friend, commending the dedication to his work while also noting his ability to step out of his uniform and approach his role as a father and husband with a similar passion.

“He was always very professional in everything but a great friend, too,” Donjon said. “You’d have the work relationship where we have to do the work things and we have to do things by the book, but also friendships with my kids, with his kids, with anything in life. Going through rough times in life, he was a friend, and he’d be there for you.”

Columbia Deputy Chief Karla Heine also offered kind words in honor of Conrad, likewise noting the impact he had on the department in his role as training officer.

She, too, spoke to his approach to the law enforcement career, offering an anecdote of a woman he had arrested who called him on Christmas to thank her for helping get her life back on track.

Heine also expressed her appreciation for Conrad’s friendship.

“He was always there to lend an ear,” Heine said. “We’ve had a couple of officers who were just in kind of a burn-out mode or whatever, just kind of down. He’s there to pick them up. He did that with me quite a few times. He’d come to my office, and we’d talk things out. He was just always there.”

Heine additionally highlighted his uncanny organization, great personality and boundless energy for his work.

“He just was up and running, always wanting to help,” Heine said. “He was a really great guy, and he’s gonna be greatly missed.”

Conrad’s funeral service took place Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, with officers, friends, family and others in the community filling the pews to celebrate mass in his honor.

In his homily, Fr. Steve Thoma recalled fondly how Conrad was often present outside the Catholic school at the start of the day, making sure that the students made their way inside without any trouble.

Offering a remembrance for Michael was his uncle Steve Conrad, who praised his character as both an officer and a family man and recalled several anecdotes from fishing trips that they enjoyed together. He also recounted how he was given the nickname “Muscles” thanks to a muscle shirt he’d worn as a young boy.

“I will miss you big guy,” Steve said. “You fought a good battle. Until we meet again, find some good fishing holes. I love you.”

Michael’s wife Laurie also spoke during the remembrance.

She expressed her appreciation to the community for all the love and support the family has received in recent years as Michael battled cancer.

“We’ve been blessed with so much love and support over the last almost three years,” Laurie said. “We will never forget everything this community has done for us.”

Laurie also spoke about her husband’s attachment to Immaculate Conception School and the church, noting how he wanted to keep the school safe for all of its students.

Like Donjon and Heine, Laurie placed special emphasis on Michael and his role as a mentor, recalling some of the sentiments he offered to those around him.

“‘When you think you’ve done all that you can do, do one more thing, and make a decision,’ Laurie said. “‘If you’re gonna do something, do it right. Don’t just try, do it. Don’t do things half-way.’”

She also spoke about Michael and who he was personally, noting his distaste for excuses, braggers and the Dallas Cowboys as well as the many things in life which he loved.

“He loved more than anything his family and being a dad, his blue family, his friends, the lake, driving the boat and anything on the water,” Laurie said. “He loved Blues hockey and the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish. He loved his job and he loved this town.”

Closing her speech, Laurie expressed her hopes that Michael is enjoying his time in Heaven, “sitting by the lake, relaxing.”

She also noted his mentality as he dealt with his illness.

“When Mike received his diagnosis almost three years ago, he said ‘Y’know, life is kind of like playing cards. We’re all dealt a hand. Some of us just get a better hand than others. But just because you get a bad hand doesn’t mean you quit playing the game. You have to play a card,’” Laurie said. “That’s exactly what he did. He never gave up, and he never quit fighting.”

Read a full obituary by clicking here.