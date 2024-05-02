Lightning strikes Waterloo home

Pictured courtesy of local resident Denise Weise is lightning during a storm that rolled through Monroe County on Wednesday evening.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a reported lightning strike to a residence in the 1200 block of Remington Road off Country Club Lane in Waterloo.

The 911 caller said the home lost power following the strike and there was a smell of smoke inside. All three occupants of the structure exited safely as a precaution.

The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS all responded to the scene, as did a City of Waterloo utility crew.

Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said it appeared lightning struck somewhere behind the house, resulting in a few blown electrical breakers, an outside light and an interior outlet. The strike resulted in the melting of a few spots on the soffit of the residence.

“No fire or smoke when we arrived but we did have city utilities pull the meter to be on the safe side until they got an electrician out there,” Lloyd said.