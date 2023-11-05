Car vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

Republic-Times- November 5, 2023

Emergency personnel responded about 2:45 p.m. Sunday to a crash involving a motorcycle and car on Bluff Road at Hanover Road between Columbia and Valmeyer.

An Illinois State Police crash reconstruction team was requested to investigate the incident, resulting in Bluff Road being closed to traffic in that area. The roadway was reopened to traffic shortly before 6 p.m.

Initial reports are that a motorcycle with a male driver and female passenger collided with a black sedan at or near that intersection, resulting in serious injuries.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

