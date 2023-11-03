I-255 lane closures next week in St. Clair County

Republic-Times- November 3, 2023

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that lane restrictions will be encountered next week, weather permitting, on southbound I-255 from mile marker 17.6 north of Route 15 to mile marker 16 in St. Clair County.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, through 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, the right southbound lane will be closed. The entrance ramp from westbound Route 15 to southbound I-255 will also be closed due to the lane closure on southbound I-255, IDOT said.

The left two lanes of southbound I-255 and the three remaining entrance and exit ramps for Route 15 will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on the bridges carrying southbound I-255 over Route 15, Route 163, and Norfolk Southern Railroad. IDOT District 8 Operations will make the needed improvements.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.

