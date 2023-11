Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:50 a.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash on northbound Route 3 at Frontage Road in Columbia.

There were no injuries reported, but the left lane of traffic was blocked. The roadway was cleared shortly before 7:15 a.m.

Columbia police had responded to a minor since-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound at Route 158 about 20 minutes prior to the second crash.