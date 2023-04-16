Tornadoes cause damage across Monroe County

Pictured is a downed power line on Route 159 north of Hecker after a Saturday evening storm.

Residents of Monroe County and surrounding areas were on high alert as an ominous storm cell moved through the area early Saturday evening, prompting a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service and many people heading for their basements.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency storm watchers monitored the situation as it rolled east across from Missouri at about 6:30 p.m. Among the scariest events was a rotational cloud reported in the sky above Hecker.

NWS officials confirmed Sunday that an EF1 tornado moved from southwest of Maeystown northeast to Hecker from 6:34 to 6:59 p.m., measuring 19.5 miles in length and 100 yards in maximum width. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Later on Sunday, NWS officials also said an EF0 tornado touched down southwest of Valmeyer as the storm rolled in. That small tornado measured five miles in length with a maximum width of 150 yards and happened just after a short EF1 tornado touched down across the river in Pevely, Mo.

The first local damage reports of heavy winds, rain and hail – per scanner traffic Saturday evening – came from the Valmeyer area, with a tree down on a house in Old Valmeyer and other downed trees across Valmeyer roadways. Campers were also overturned at Moredock Lake.

There were other reports of trees down on or near roadways in Burksville, Maeystown and Hecker, in addition to many areas in between.

EMA and fire officials assessing the storm’s aftermath reported multiple power poles and lines down along Route 159 near the Dollar General in Hecker and also just north of Hecker, plus several small outbuildings damaged or destroyed in and near Hecker. Ameren responded to repair the downed lines.

One EMA official surveying damage in Hecker estimated there seemed to be “more poles down than not” in and near that village Saturday night.

A tree fell on a car on North Orchard Lane in Hecker, and the stop sign at the main Hecker intersection of Main and Monroe streets (Route 159 at Route 156) was blown down. A carport was destroyed and roof damaged by winds in the 300 block of East Back Street in Hecker, and there was visible roof damage to at least one residence in the 100 block of East Washington Street near the Hecker Community Center.

Those attending a wedding reception inside Hecker Community Center took shelter in restrooms and against the walls when the worst of the storm passed through.

There were similar reports of small structures damaged in the Maeystown area. There were also power lines downed in the Burksville area.

A small shed was also blown down and damaged next to a propane tank on KK Road, with officials reporting all was safe with that situation.

Emergency officials also responded to a report of car crashing into a downed tree on LL Road during the storm.

A shed reportedly collapsed onto vehicles at a residence near the park in Maeystown. Another shed was damaged on Bushy Prairie Road near Maeystown, with a large tree downed and power lines across a vehicle.

Maeystown Road was closed to traffic from Fisher Road to KK Road at 7:50 p.m. due to a downed power pole with lines on or just above the roadway. The 5700 block of Deer Hill Road was also closed due to a downed tree.

A tree also fell on a building and punctured through the ceiling at a property in the area of LRC Road.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the area of the airport on Bluff Road for a downed utility pole.

All of this damage was assessed in darkness and with rain falling Saturday night, with more storm evaluation and cleanup all day Sunday.

Pictured is damage to a house on Washington Street in Hecker near Hecker Community Center.

Pictured is a downed tree across Route 156 approaching Valmeyer.