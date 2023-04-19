Valmeyer ups water rates

The Valmeyer Village Board voted last month to raise rates for its water customers.

Valmeyer Mayor Howard Heavner said the village has not raised rates in several years and trustees were advised customers’ rates needed to be modified to keep up with the increased cost from its water provider, which is the Fountain Water District.

The new monthly water rates for residential and commercial customers who also utilize village sewer services begin at $15 and $25, respectively, for the first 1,000 gallons used.

Water customers will now be charged $12 for each 1,000 gallons thereafter between 2,000 and 11,000 gallons.

Rates are $13 per gallon per 1,000 gallons beginning at 11,00 gallons used until the 30,000 gallon threshold is reached.

After 30,000 gallons, the new rate is $10 per 1,000 gallons.

Heavner added Valmeyer’s water rate ordinance also amends rates for customers not residing in village limits.

Non-residents will be charged a minimum of $35 with a rate of $13 per 1,000 gallons of water used.

Heavner said the village’s water expenses have increased about 16 percent since the last ordinance was passed establishing residential and commercial water rates.

He said it is difficult to predict an average percentage increase for customers due to the varying usage rate and sliding fee scale.

The new rates became effective on March 7.