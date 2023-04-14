ATM theft in Waterloo

Police are investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of cash from an ATM early Friday morning in Waterloo.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. at First National Bank of Waterloo’s branch located at 744 N. Market Street.

Initial reports are that two suspects wearing ski masks and gloves in a truck used crowbars to pry open the outside of the ATM before utilizing a chain tied to the truck to break money canisters out of the machine.

Police said the suspects arrived in two vehicles and drove off in one. A green 2003 Ford pickup was used in the commission of the theft. That vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of Belleville. The suspects drove off in a dark-colored SUV as police arrived on scene.

Similar incidents were reported in Swansea and Sparta.

