ATM theft in Waterloo

Republic-Times- April 14, 2023

Police are investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of cash from an ATM early Friday morning in Waterloo.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. at First National Bank of Waterloo’s branch located at 744 N. Market Street.

Initial reports are that two suspects wearing ski masks and gloves in a truck used crowbars to pry open the outside of the ATM before utilizing a chain tied to the truck to break money canisters out of the machine.

Police said the suspects arrived in two vehicles and drove off in one. A green 2003 Ford pickup was used in the commission of the theft. That vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of Belleville. The suspects drove off in a dark-colored SUV as police arrived on scene.

Similar incidents were reported in Swansea and Sparta.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Hog barn fire overnight near Red Bud

April 14, 2023

Blown transformer causes Columbia fire

April 13, 2023

Person pinned under overturned mower

April 12, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19