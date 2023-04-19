A stormy reception in Hecker

Jess Wittenauer and Chase Groshong

While Saturday’s tornadoes will prove infamous for many years among those in Monroe County who sustained damage, one newlywed couple will surely recall it somewhat fondly for giving them a whirlwind reception.

Following their wedding at Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, Jess Wittenauer of Waterloo and Chase Groshong of Silex, Mo., made their way to Hecker Community Center for their reception.

The event began happily enough, with many gathered in the affectionately titled “Heckerdome” to celebrate the newlyweds.

Then the storm came.

While the two had already departed for their Hawai’i honeymoon and were unavailable for comment, mother of the bride Kris Wittenauer offered her recounting of the evening.

“We knew there were storms in the area,” Wittenauer said. “We were all heading to Hecker, and we went, and everything was fine. And then all of a sudden, everyone’s phone went off. It was the whole place, and that was right when we sat down for dinner.”

Hecker Mayor Charles Kujawski happened to be present for the beginning of the reception, though he soon made his way home after hearing about the impending storm.

“I believe warnings came in very early when it hit the Mississippi River, and I was working at the community center frying chicken,” Kujawski said. “And we had gotten the chicken served, I think they were pretty much most of the way through dinner, and I saw the warnings.”

According to Wittenauer, things proceeded rather smoothly from there.

Though the atmosphere in the room was rather tense, the DJ – who Kujawski said he believes is involved with the St. Francois (Mo.) County ambulance district – was able to keep everyone calm enough to relax and enjoy their meal.

It was right around when the dance floor opened up that the storm really threw things off, as the DJ was forced to interrupt a rather special moment.

“Jessica and Chase went out for their first dance, and when they went out on the dance floor for their first dance he goes, ‘I am so sorry, but we need you folks to get against the wall because it’s heading straight for us,’” Wittenauer said.

Kujawski noted the community center – which mainly consists of one large, open event space – simply isn’t meant to serve as a shelter for this kind of weather.

Attendees thus found themselves either taking shelter in the bathrooms or crouching against the exterior walls of the building, listening to the rush of wind against the building as the storm pulled at the community center’s roof.

Despite the stressful circumstances, Wittenauer said folks at the reception were able to remain positive as they waited for the storm to pass.

“The love and the prayers were palpable,” Wittenauer said. “I don’t know who was praying for us. I know everyone in that place was praying, but I know that there were a lot of folks who weren’t even at the Heckerdome that were praying for us.”

From there, the night proved to be just fine for the reception.

Though some attendees left early to check out any potential damage at their homes, the couple and others in attendance were able to enjoy the remainder of the evening – starting with a first dance between Jess and Chase.

Wittenauer spoke fondly of the wedding reception overall, commending the Heckerdome management for their handling of the situation and noting how happy the couple are to be married.

“People were saying to me, ‘Well, y’know, it’s good luck if it rains on your wedding day,’” Wittenauer said. “And I said, ‘Well, what if you have a tornado? Is that really good luck?’”