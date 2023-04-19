Fight outside of Columbia Burger King

April 19, 2023

Two women from East Carondelet, ages 22 and 21, face charges of aggravated battery and mob action following an altercation about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday involving several people in the parking lot of Burger King, 350 Columbia Centre Drive.

Police said the women were recently terminated from employment at Burger King and were mad at another current employee. The women showed up Tuesday to confront that employee, resulting in a fight.

Two friends of the current employee, ages 15 and 17 from East St. Louis, were transported by Columbia EMS to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the incident.

