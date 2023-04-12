Top Times for local tracksters

Several local tracksters competed recently in the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Participants had to have a qualifying time in the top 15 in the state for their school size.

Pictured at left, from left, are Columbia High School track standouts Ethan Hogan, Abby Venhaus and Christian Kronk. Hogan won the 3,200 meter run with a meet record time of 9:00 and won the 1,600 meter run in 4:17. Venhaus placed second in the triple jump and Kronk placed seventh in the 60 meter high hurdles.

At right is Waterloo High School track standout Molly Grohmann, who placed second in the high jump. Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz placed second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.