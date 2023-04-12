Dust flying on local diamonds

Pictured is Waterloo catcher Bryce Reese, who is hitting .480 to lead the Bulldogs so far this season.

In local high school baseball action, Columbia continues to win while others try to maintain consistency as the season starts to take shape.

The Eagles (7-1) plated seven runs in the first inning and made that hold up in a 7-1 victory Monday over Red Bud. Brody Landgraf, a freshman, smacked a grand slam, and Brennan Weik went 3-for-3 for Columbia, which got four no-hit innings and six strikeouts from senior righthander Dom Voegele.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 13-1 at Breese Central. Alex Schreckenberg went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Voegele also homered and struck out seven in five innings. Lucas Riebeling added two hits and four RBIs.

Reed Drabant leads the Eagles in hitting this spring at .600, followed by Landgraf at .565.

Voegele, a University of Kansas commit, is 4-0 with a 0.70 ERA this spring.

Columbia played Tuesday at Roxana, hosts Wesclin on Wednesday and plays Thursday at Freeburg before hosting Belleville East and Mater Dei for a Saturday doubleheader.

Waterloo (6-4-1) opened its brutal Mississippi Valley Conference schedule Monday with a 13-2 loss to Triad. The Knights plated seven in the seventh inning to pull away.

The Bulldogs committed seven errors in the contest.

Evan Davis went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Waterloo.

On Saturday, the ‘Dogs split a doubleheader with Gibault. Waterloo lost 11-7, then won 10-0.

In the loss, Waterloo committed five errors. Davis went 2-for-5 and Bryce Reese went 3-for-4.

In the win, Nolan Veto pitched four scoreless innings and both Brian Lance and Koby Osterhage went 2-for-2 for the ‘Dogs.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Triad, hosts Mater Dei on Friday, plays Monday at Highland and battles Mt. Vernon at GCS Ballpark on Tuesday.

Reese is hitting .480 to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Jack Roessler at .478 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Gibault (4-7) got a complete game pitching win from Kameron Hanvey in the 11-7 win Saturday over Waterloo. He also went 3-for-4 with two runs. Hudson Blank went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Hanvey and Blank collected the only two hits for Gibault in the game two loss.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks lost 11-0 to Father McGivney. Daniel Darin had the only hit for the Hawks, who host Sparta on Wednesday, play a Saturday doubleheader at Okawville, travel to Wesclin on Monday and to Trico on Tuesday.

Darin is hitting .478 with eight RBIs and nine runs, and Hanvey is at .412 with 10 runs and seven stolen bases for Gibault. Both are seniors.

Valmeyer (3-6) lost 7-1 at Valley Park on Thursday. Elijah Miller had the only hit for the Pirates, who struck out 13 times in the game.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates won 5-4 over Steeleville. Miller pitched two and two-thirds hitless innings for the victory in relief of starting pitcher Luke Blackwell.

Valmeyer hosted Dupo on Tuesday, plays Thursday at Lebanon and Friday at Pinckneyville, hosts the St. Louis Patriots on Monday and hosts New Athens on Tuesday.

Kye Holbrook leads Valmeyer in hitting this spring at .375.