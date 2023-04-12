New Gibault girls hoops coach

Dakota Street

Dakota Street was recently named head coach of the Gibault Catholic High School girls varsity basketball team.

Street brings a decade of coaching experience to Gibault, serving as an assistant basketball coach at Harrisburg, Meridian and Eldorado high schools.

Most recently, he was the men’s golf coach at Rend Lake College. Street takes over for Mike Juenger, who served as Gibault head coach for the past season and a half.

Juenger contiues to serve as head softball coach and athletic director for Southwestern Illinois College.