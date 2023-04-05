For the first time in history, a Monroe County high school won a state championship in boys basketball.

That was the highlight of an impressive winter overall for local high school hoops.

Here’s our 2022-23 All-Local Boys Hoops Team.

FIRST TEAM

Dylan Murphy, Columbia. A two-time all-state selection, Murphy averaged 18 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three-point range to lead the Eagles. He’s taking his talents to St. Leo University in Florida.

Kaden Augustine, Gibault. Another two-time all-stater, Augustine was the leading scorer for the Class 1A state champion Hawks. The senior showed why he was among the best in the state by scoring 24 points in the title game. For the season, he averaged 17.2 points per contest and shot 43.4 percent from three-point range.

Gavin Kesler, Gibault. This 6-foot-3 junior provided some muscle under the hoop for the Hawks in their state title quest. He averaged 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season.

Alex Stell, Waterloo. A 6-foot-9 sophomore, Stell averaged 12.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.77 blocks per game for the Bulldogs. He’ll look for even better numbers next season.

Harry Miller, Valmeyer. This hard-working senior led the Pirates in scoring at 20.4 points per game this season. He shot 75 percent from the free-throw line and also averaged 3.25 steals per contest.

Kameron Hanvey, Gibault. Another senior leader for the state champion Hawks, Hanvey secured legendary status with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send Gibault to state. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.37 assists and 2.42 steals per game.

Jack Steckler, Columbia. A senior who also stars in soccer and baseball for the Eagles, Steckler averaged 13 points this season on the court. He shot 40.4 percent from three-point range and made 74 percent of his free throws.

Sam Donald, Columbia. The numbers were solid in nearly every offensive category for this 6-foot-8 sophomore. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.61 assists per game and will be a key player for the Eagles next season.

Wyatt Fink, Waterloo. A 6-foot-5 senior who also starred in football, Fink played in all 32 games for the Bulldogs this winter. He averaged 12.1 points and six rebounds per contest.

Caleb Yochum, Waterloo. The Bulldogs have another building block for next season with this junior who averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 78.2 percent from the free throw line.

SECOND TEAM

Hudson Blank, Gibault. He hit big three-pointers in the state title game and averaged nearly 10 points per game this season as a junior.

Brody Landgraf, Columbia. A 6-foot-5 freshman, Landgraf averaged seven points and more than four rebounds per game. The future looks bright.

Luke Blackwell, Valmeyer. Another tall freshman on the list, Blackwell should help lead a young Pirates squad next season after averaging seven points, nearly 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this winter.

Aiden Crossin, Valmeyer. This sophomore averaged nearly nine points per game and shot 82 percent from the charity stripe.

Kanen Augustine, Gibault. This junior was smooth in running the point for the state champion Hawks, averaging six points and 3.42 assists per game. He also made nearly 40 percent of his three-point attempts.

Deegan Prater, Dupo. The third freshman on the list, this three-sport star for the Tigers averaged 7.3 points per game on the court this winter.

Eli Schwehr, Waterloo. This junior averaged nearly four points per game to go along with 2.45 assists per contest.

Trey Chadduck, Dupo. This senior averaged nearly nine points per game for the Tigers.

Landon Roy, Valmeyer. Another building block for the future of Pirates hoops, this tall sophomore averaged nearly seven points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.36 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Isaac Lohman, Waterloo. This junior hustled all over the court, averaging nearly three points and three assists per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sam Stoffel (Dupo), Brady Hemminghaus (Columbia), Owen Mechler (Gibault), Hayes van Breusegen (Columbia)