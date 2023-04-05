Here’s the pitch…



Waterloo’s Kaleb Buechler pitches during Monday’s 6-5 win at home over Freeburg. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school baseball season is heating up with the temperatures as local teams aim for greatness.

Waterloo (5-2-1) rallied from down 5-0 to win 6-5 at home Monday over Freeburg.

Jack Roessler and Curtis Crossen both homered for the Bulldogs. Evan Davis added a three-run double and also struck out the side in the seventh inning for the save.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs dropped a 12-4 decision at O’Fallon. Roessler went 2-for-3 with another homer.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 10-4 over Gibault. Roessler went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Max Oswald went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo tied Trico, 7-7. The Bulldogs trailed 7-3 but rallied late for the tie. Davis hit a three-RBI double.

Waterloo hosts Valmeyer on Wednesday, hosts Gibault for a Saturday twinbill and hosts conference foe Triad on Monday.

Roessler leads the ‘Dogs in hitting at .529 (9-for-17) with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Columbia (6-1) won 13-1 over Breese Central on Tuesday with home runs from Dom Voegele and Alex Schreckenberg.

The Eagles also posted a 10-0 win at home Monday over Gibault. The Eagles got two hits each from Reed Drabant, Brody Landgraf, Jack Steckler and Voegele. Brady Mathews posted seven strikeouts in a five-inning two-hitter.

On Thursday, Columbia won 11-1 over Salem. Voegele struck out eight over five innings and went 2-for-2 with three runs.

Drabant and Landgraf had three hits each.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 15-0 over Wood River. Lucas Riebeling went 3-for-3 with a home run and Voegele also homered.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Piasa Southwestern and hosts Red Bud on Monday.

Drabant is hitting .556 (10-for-18) with 10 RBIs for the Eagles.

Gibault (3-6) has lost five straight, including an 11-0 defeat Tuesday at Father McGivney.

The Hawks were held to just two hits in Monday’s loss at Columbia.

Gibault dropped a doubleheader Saturday at Mascoutah, 9-0 and 11-1. Kameron Hanvey collected four hits on the day for the Hawks.

Hudson Blank went 2-for-2 with two RBIs in Thursday’s loss to Waterloo.

Gibault will try to get revenge on the Bulldogs this Saturday.

Daniel Darin is hitting .600 (9-for-15) with seven RBIs to lead the Hawks.

Valmeyer (3-5) lost 3-2 at Roxana on Monday but picked up a 5-4 win over Steeleville on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Pirates lost 17-9 to Marissa.

Valmeyer hosted Steeleville on Tuesday, plays Wednesday at Waterloo, hosts Althoff on Saturday and hosts Dupo this coming Tuesday.

Kye Holbrook is hitting .444 (4-for-9) for the Pirates.

Dupo (1-4) won 14-4 over Lebanon on Thursday. Deegan Prater went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and three runs. Chance Hunter went 2-for-3 with three runs and also pitched six innings for the victory.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 6-3 at Marissa. Prater took the pitching loss.

Prayer is hitting .429 (6-for-14) for the Tigers.

Dupo hosts Chester on Wednesday and Red Bud on Thursday.