Softball squads power on

Pictured is Valmeyer junior pitcher Brooke Miller.

Some new stars are shining early this softball season, joining existing standouts to lead local teams to spring success.

Waterloo (4-2) dropped two close games of late.

On Monday, the Bulldogs lost 5-2 at home to Freeburg despite a nine-strikeout, one earned run effort from pitcher Mia Miller.

The game was tied after five innings, but the Midgets plated one run in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Waterloo committed five errors in the contest.

Samantha Juelfs went 2-for-3 with a run for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost 1-0 at Trico on a walk-off home run. That was the only hit surrendered by Miller, who had 10 strikeouts.

The Bulldogs stranded 10 runners on base.

Juelfs again had two hits, as did Lilly Heck.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 12-1 over New Athens. Aiden Dintelman picked up the pitching victory and Mallory Thompson went 3-for-4 with three runs to pace the Bulldogs at the plate.

Waterloo hosts Belleville West on Wednesday, plays Thursday at rival Columbia and plays a Saturday doubleheader at Collinsville.

Columbia (4-3) posted a 9-4 win Monday over Piasa Southwestern. Jaylyn Brister, Karsen Jany and Elle van Breusegen collected two hits each for the Eagles. However, Columbia lost 6-5 to Breese Central on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Columbia lost 4-2 in eight innings to Salem. The Eagles were held to just two hits.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 14-1 over Wood River. Jany went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, triple and six RBIs. Paige Froess went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Columbia hosts Waterloo on Thursday, plays Friday at Belleville East and Monday at New Athens.

Gibault (2-3) won 10-8 at Wood River on Monday.

Hope Chambers homered and had four RBIs for the Hawks. Chloe Lancaster, Ashley Murphy and Izzy Purcell collected two hits each as Gibault plated five runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh to rally for the win.

Last Wednesday, Gibault lost 16-6 at Chester. Chambers went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Lancaster, Karina Jerkatis and Emma Steibel added two hits each.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Valmeyer and Thursday at Marquette before hosting Red Bud on Monday.

Valmeyer (3-1) won 10-0 over Steeleville on Tuesday. Brooke Miller hit two home runs and pitched a one-hit shutout.

The Pirates won 7-3 at home over Marissa on Thursday. BMiller struck out 13 and also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Avery Proffer went 4-for-5.

After Wednesday’s game against Gibault, the Pirates host Dupo on Thursday.

Dupo (1-4) lost 3-1 to Lebanon on Thursday. Kaylyn Woods went 2-for-3 with a run for the Tigers.

Dupo hosts Chester on Wednesday and Red Bud on Thursday.