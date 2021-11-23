Tigers win Cat Classic in exciting fashion

Pictured, the Dupo High School girls basketball team celebrates its title victory in Saturday’s Cat Classic at home over Gibault. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Dupo High School girls basketball team won the Cat Classic on its home court for the first time.

The Tigers opened the tourney with a 43-26 win over Wood River last Monday night.

Dupo led 10-2 after the first quarter and 20-8 at halftime.

Octavia Heidelberg led the Tigers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Kyann Prater added eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers shot 47.4 percent from the floor as a team in the win.

Last Wednesday, defense was the name of the game in a 30-14 win for Dupo over Metro East Lutheran.

The Tigers led 12-3 after the first quarter and scored the only point of the game’s third quarter.

Heidelberg again led the way with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

In the tourney final on Saturday, Dupo came from behind to defeat Gibault, 46-38.

The Hawks led 22-13 at halftime and 31-21 after three quarters, only to see the Tigers roar back with a 25-7 fourth quarter run to win it.

Heidelberg scored 19 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in the contest. Alexis Curtis added 17 points for the Tigers.

Gibault was led by Bri Baldridge with 16 points and Kailynne Small with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hawks got to the title game by defeating Roxana last Tuesday, 31-22, and Marissa on Thursday, 45-40.

Small had 13 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Roxana and 18 points and four blocks in the win over Marissa.

Valmeyer opened its play in the Cat Classic with a 45-26 loss to Metro East Lutheran last Monday.

The Pirates shot just 15 percent from the floor in the process.

Brooke Miller, a sophomore, led the way for Valmeyer with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Another sophomore, Kierstin Miller, grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pirates.

Valmeyer lost to Wood River last Wednesday, 45-38. The Pirates committed 30 turnovers in the game.

Kierstin Miller scored 17 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and dished out eight assists to lead Valmeyer.

The Pirates closed out tourney play with a 55-23 win over Madison on Saturday.

Brooke Miller scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Ariana Gibbs added 13 points and Kierstin Miller scored 11 points.