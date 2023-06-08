Thursday crash on Route 3 south of Waterloo

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Sportsman Road south of Waterloo.

It appeared that a silver Chevrolet sedan struck the rear a maroon SUV.

Traffic on both lanes of Route 3 was restricted as crews worked to clear the scene.

There was no immediate information available concerning possible injuries.

