Thursday crash on Route 3 south of Waterloo
- June 8, 2023
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Sportsman Road south of Waterloo.
It appeared that a silver Chevrolet sedan struck the rear a maroon SUV.
Traffic on both lanes of Route 3 was restricted as crews worked to clear the scene.
There was no immediate information available concerning possible injuries.
