Thursday crash on Route 3 south of Waterloo

Republic-Times- June 8, 2023

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Sportsman Road south of Waterloo.

It appeared that a silver Chevrolet sedan struck the rear a maroon SUV.

Traffic on both lanes of Route 3 was restricted as crews worked to clear the scene.

There was no immediate information available concerning possible injuries.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

