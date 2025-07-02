Real Estate Transactions | June 16-20, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: June 16
Grantor: Dawn M. Modglin
Grantee: Brandon Hinson, Kaitlyn Hinson
Address: 403 Morrison Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $240,000
Date: June 16
Grantor: Kristen Dillenberger, Derek J. Dillenberger
Grantee: Jason W. McNalley, Lacey A. McNalley
Address: 6113 Chantilly Bend, Waterloo
Cost: $580,000
Date: June 16
Grantor: Sarkel Homes LLC
Grantee: Kimberly K. Lisch
Address: 835 North Briegel Street, Columbia
Cost: $204,000
Date: June 17
Grantor: Kathleen S. Schlemmer,
Mark A. Schlemmer
Grantee: Sandee M. Otten
Address: 210 West Monroe Street, Hecker
Cost: $115,000
Date: June 17
Grantor: Joanne L. Odem
Grantee: Jacob L. Gray, Valencia D. Gray
Address: 974 Forestview Drive, Columbia
Cost: $328,600
Date: June 17
Grantor: Taylor Kramer, Todd A. Kramer
Grantee: A&B Local LLC
Address: 814 West Bottom Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $135,000
Date: June 17
Grantor: Lawrence Bateman, Linda M. Bateman, Daniel S. Koetting
Grantee: Daniel S. Koetting, Sheila A. Koetting, Sandra K. Sperino
Address: 6949 State Route 156, Waterloo
Cost: $72,000
Date: June 17
Grantor: James A. Henneberry, Joann Henneberry
Grantee: Spencer W. Schuchman, Madelyn J. Stirmell
Address: 721 Evansville Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $165,000
Date: June 17
Grantor: William S. Matzen
Grantee: Martin W. Mertz, Sierra V. Mertz
Address: 6982 Deer Hill Road, Waterloo
Cost: $200,000
Date: June 17
Grantor: Sunset Ridge Enterprises INC
Grantee: Jeneana A. Daiber, John A. Daiber
Address: 2406 Sunset Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $495,000
Date: June 18
Grantor: Kellsie L. Schreder
Grantee: David Fischer, Wendy Fischer
Address: 9281 Gilmore Lake Road, Columbia
Cost: $295,500
Date: June 18
Grantor: Aaron Arras, Clara Arras
Grantee: Terri L. Hargis
Address: 61 Meadow Ridge East, Columbia
Cost: $160,000
Date: June 18
Grantor: Angela K. Schewe, Dawn R. Wahlig
Grantee: Jennifer Leonti
Address: 106 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $195,000
Date: June 19
Grantor: Shirley A. Friesz
Grantee: Toni Grossenheider
Address: 429 East Locust Street, Columbia
Cost: $355,000
Date: June 19
Grantor: JLP Homes LLC
Grantee: Nicholas Bandy, Rebecca Marselle
Address: 9542 Whippoorwill Lane, Columbia
Cost: $523,553
Date: June 19
Grantor: Silver Creek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: Garrett E. Johnson, Herschel E. Johnson,
RE & DEV LLC
Address: 1009 Waymaker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $57,000
Date: June 19
Grantor: Silver Creek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: Garrett E. Johnson, Herschel E. Johnson,
RE & DEV LLC
Address: 1110 Waymaker Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $57,000
Date: June 20
Grantor: Charles D. Richeson
Grantee: David Thomas, John Thomas
Address: 4855 KK Road, Waterloo
Cost: $100,000
Date: June 20
Grantor: JLP Homes LLC,
Yellowstone Properties LLP
Grantee: JLP Design and Build LLC
Address: 905 Nola Lane, Columbia
Cost: $93,000
Date: June 20
Grantor: JLP Homes LLC,
Yellowstone Properties LLP
Grantee: JLP Design and Build LLC
Address: 901 Nola Lane, Columbia
Cost: $89,000
Date: June 20
Grantor: Cool Power LLC
Grantee: B Lot LLC
Address: 312 East Locust Street, Columbia
Cost: $75,000