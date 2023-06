Wednesday rollover on Konarcik Road

The Hecker Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Konarcik Road near Orlet Road in rural Waterloo.

The vehicle, a metallic blue Toyota van, was reported to have rolled over several times before coming to rest on its tires. All occupants of the vehicle were able to exit safely.

At least one passenger was treated on scene for unknown injuries.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.