Wightman plays final concert

Tom Wightman enjoys some ice cream during his final performance with the Waterloo Municipal Band.

Tom Wightman might be best known in the community as former owner of Wightman Pharmacy, a long-lived family store Wightman handed off to his son a few years ago.

Outside of the pharmacy, however, Wightman has spent a great deal of time offering summer entertainment with his buddies in the Waterloo Municipal Band.

The band opened its 92nd season last Tuesday with the trumpeter’s final concert, and he now leaves behind a 70-year legacy that began back when he started high school.

“I was a freshman in high school, so I decided to give it a whirl, and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Wightman said.

Wightman fell in love with the band long before he actually joined it. As a young boy, he was among the countless other Waterloo residents who have enjoyed the band for the last 92 years.

“When I was a little kid, I listened to the band,” Wightman said. “They used to sell ice cream on Tuesday night, and cars would be double-parked. I saw that and thought ‘Well, someday I’m gonna play in that band.’”

Inspired by those concerts, Wightman started taking trumpet lessons in third grade. His interest waned for a bit, but he was re-energized later in middle school when he found he was able to play without notes.

Wightman achieved his childhood dream right as he started high school, and he’s been diligently tooting his horn alongside bandmates ever since.

While he didn’t point to any particular memories, Wightman spoke exceptionally fondly of his time with the band, praising peers as well as the many directors that have led them through the years.

Naturally, the makeup of the band has changed significantly over 70 years. As he described, around 15 people were participating when he first joined. That figure now stands closer to 60.

Wightman also noted the quality of music has improved with time, as new, passionate musicians from in and out of Waterloo have come to bring their talent and leave their mark on the group.

“These people can play music,” Wightman said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, and people come from all over the place to play in the band… The quality of the music is much different from when I joined the band, and we’ve had really good directors who’ve stepped up over the years.”

He also spoke to the band’s place in the community, allowing locals with a love of music to share it with others outside of school or a professional setting.

Wightman also expressed appreciation for all the love and support local residents have shown the band, joking that they must enjoy the performances or they wouldn’t show up every Tuesday night.

Wightman’s decision to step away from the band, he said, is simply a matter of age. Now in his 80s, he quite humbly decided to depart as he doesn’t want to start missing too many notes.

Having participated in the Waterloo German Band, Bud Light Brigade and Band Room Brass, Wightman added he’s simply run out of breath.

“I decided I don’t think I’m playing as good as the other people up their because age is catching up with me, so I decided to retire,” Wightman said.

While he might be leaving with concerns about keeping up with the rest of the band, Wightman’s colleagues only have kind words to say about his time with the group.

Matt Fischer, the band’s director for the last 15 years, regarded Wightman as a tremendous source of knowledge over the years.

“He’s just been one of those constants that’s been there,” Fischer said. “That group is really made up of a lot of people who are there consistently week after week after week, and that has definitely been Tom over the years.”

Glen Lutz, a fellow Municipal Band trumpeter, also offered great praise for Wightman, whom he’s known for some time.

“He was a neighbor of ours when I was growing up, so I’ve known him on and off for my whole life,” Lutz said. “I’ve been in the Muny Band, this was my 53rd season, and Tom has always been there.”

Like Wightman, Lutz spoke about how special the band is for the community. With musicians ranging in age from 14 into the 70s, the group serves as a place where anyone can come to make friends and share music.

“We are so lucky in Waterloo to have a group like that, that gives the opportunity to play your instrument even if you’re not a professional,” Lutz said. “That’s what’s fun about the Municipal Band.”

Lutz further said Wightman’s absence will certainly be felt.

“Already, we miss our fellow trumpeter and friend,” Lutz said.

Wightman was happy to reminisce about his time with the band, only speaking fondly of his many performances.

“It was a good ride for me,” Wightman said. “Seventy years of good times.”

And while he won’t be up on the courthouse bandstand anymore, attendees might very well still see him every Tuesday night through the summer, sitting back to enjoy some ice cream while listening to the band that he spent a lifetime with.