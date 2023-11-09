Theft, prostitution charges in Monroe County

Tyria J. Robinson

A St. Louis woman was charged with multiple felonies in Monroe County following an investigation into an early September incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Tyria J. Robinson, 24, of St. Louis, was charged with residential burglary, identity theft ($300-$2,000), theft ($500-$10,000), unlawful possession of debit/credit card and prostitution in the case.

Due to the recently implemented Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act, which abolishes cash bail as a condition of pretrial release, the MCSD said Robinson was released from the Monroe County Jail pending future court proceedings.

“What we have discovered throughout our investigation, there is no doubt in my mind that Ms. Robinson is extorting money from elderly males throughout the St. Louis area,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. “We have identified other possible victims who have lost money to her lies and bogus stories. We will be working with other agencies to see if additional charges could be filed in the appropriate jurisdictions.”

Police said that on Sept. 1, deputies met with the Monroe County man who stated he met a female at a night club in East St. Louis and had the woman at his residence. The victim stated he fell asleep and when he woke up the next morning, discovered several items missing from his residence – including his bank cards.

The victim further stated he checked his bank account and noticed approximately $1,900 had been withdrawn from numerous locations while he slept.

MCSD investigators pulled video from various locations in Monroe County and South St. Louis City where transactions took place. Investigators were able to identify the suspect by her real name.

On Sept. 25, with assistance from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Robinson was taken into custody near Freeburg and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Robinson was arraigned on the charges Sept. 27 at the Monroe County Courthouse, during which she entered not guilty pleas at that time. She appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25, during which she waived the hearing.

A case management hearing for Robinson is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 28.