I-255 road work continues in St. Clair County

Republic-Times- November 9, 2023

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lane restrictions will be encountered, weather permitting, on northbound I-255 from mile marker 16 near Route 15 to mile marker 17.6 in St. Clair County.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13 through 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, the right northbound lane will be closed. The entrance ramp from eastbound Route 15 to northbound I-255 will also be closed due to the lane closure on northbound I-255. The left two lanes of northbound I-255 and three remaining entrance and exit ramps for Route 15 will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on the bridges carrying northbound I-255 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Route 163, and Route 15, IDOT said. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.

