Crashes on I-255 at JB Bridge

Emergency personnel shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to assist with two separate vehicle crashes on I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

One of the crashes was on I-255 westbound on the Illinois side of the bridge and was a rollover with possible entrapment. The other crash was on I-255 eastbound.

The entire JB Bridge was shut down temporarily was emergency personnel tended to both crashes before reopening both directions of I-255 shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS were initially requested for mutual aid from the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department. The Dupo Fire Department was also requested to the bridge, which currently carries both directions of travel on eastbound span due to construction on the westbound span.

The St. Louis County Police Department, Illinois State Police, Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene, but traffic being at a standstill made reaching the crashed vehicles troublesome.

Columbia EMS transported one patient to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Preliminary information released Saturday night by ISP confirms there were two separate injury crashes – one on the Missouri side and another on the Illinois side of the bridge. The crashes are still under investigation.

I-255 westbound traffic was also backed up earlier Saturday afternoon due to a stalled vehicle near the bridge.