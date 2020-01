Theft from Walgreens in Columbia

Police are searching for a silver Mitsubishi with a red door occupied by a black male and a white female who allegedly stole a basket of alcohol products from Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard in Columbia, about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north on Interstate 255 near the Dupo exit in St. Clair County.

This incident is similar to a theft of alcohol from CVS in Columbia the afternoon of Jan. 12. The suspects in that case are a black man and a white man. For more on that incident, click here.