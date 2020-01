House fire near St. Joe

Pictured, firefighters battle the blaze Friday evening near St. Joe. (James “Tal” Moss photo)

The Waterloo, Maeystown and Red Bud fire departments responded about 5:15 p.m. Friday to a house fire in the 4000 block of G Road near LL Road south of St. Joe.

Flames were showing from the residence and all occupants had safely exited the structure, according to emergency radio dispatch reports.

Firefighters quickly had the blaze under control, though smoke continued to billow from the house.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.