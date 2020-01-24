Friday evening crash in Columbia

Pictured is the Buick Park Avenue that was involved in the Friday night crash in Columbia. (Corey Saathoff photo)

At least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in a three-car crash that occurred about 5:50 p.m. Friday on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

The cars involved were a white Buick Park Avenue and two Chevy sedans, one blue and the other black.

North Main Street was closed to traffic at Route 3 for a brief time as crews worked to clear the crash.

Columbia police, fire and EMS handled the crash, which was the second at that intersection within two hours. For more on the earlier accident, click here.