Theft from CVS in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating after two men stole a basket of alcohol products from CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Drive, and left the store in a red car about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects were described as a white male and a black male, and they reportedly pushed down a person during the theft. That person declined medical transport.

The suspect vehicle, with a license plate that returns out of Cahokia, also apparently ran a red light on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue in Columbia shortly after the incident occurred.

