The theft of one wheel and tire from a 2020 GMC truck on the lot of Bob Brockland Buick GMC at 580 Old State Route 3 in Columbia is under investigation. The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We believe the crime was interrupted and only one wheel and tire was stolen,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. “We are asking anyone that may have seen anyone on the lot or anything suspicious to call Columbia Police.”

The number for the Columbia Police Department is 618-281-5151.