Wintry weather crashes late Sunday morning

Monroe County emergency personnel responded to two separate vehicles crashes late Sunday morning as light wintry precipitation fell on local roads, bridges and overpasses.

About 11:20 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Monroe County EMS and the Red Bud Fire Department in responding to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 4877 State Route 159. The vehicle went off the road into a field. The occupants were two adults and a child. Injuries were believed minor.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m., Columbia police, fire department and EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-255 eastbound at the J.B. Bridge. Responding agencies reported slick conditions on the bridge. No injuries were reported in the crash, which involved a vehicle with Missouri plates.