Theft at Hibbett Sports in Waterloo

Local law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for an older model white or cream-colored Cadillac occupied by five black females following a theft reported about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hibbett Sports, 915 N. Illinois Route 3, in Waterloo.

The suspect vehicle has a busted passenger side window with a clear plastic covering and a hubcap missing, according to emergency radio dispatch.

The vehicle traveled north on Route 3 and was reportedly spotted in Millstadt. Several clothing items valued at more than $300 were reportedly taken from the store.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle is asked to contact police at 618-939-8651.

